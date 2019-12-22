|
|
REAMER
JOAN S.
Of Glenside, PA, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Dec. 20, 2019 at age 91. Joan was born and raised in the Logan section of Philadelphia, and attended Little Flower High School, graduating in 1946. Joan was the loving and devoted mother to Carol Fennessey (Richard), Robert (Marie), Joni Jardel (Mark), Anneliese Mihajlowitsch (Joseph) and her loving son the late George. Cherished sister to William Barry Siegfried (Neetsie). She will be sadly missed by her 13 grand-children. Joan was also GiGi (great grandmother) to 11 great-grandchildren and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. All relatives and friends who knew and loved Joan are invited to her Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., both on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception BVM church 602 West Ave. Jenkin-town, PA. 19046. Her interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Saint Jude's Hospital Memphis, TN 1501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences:
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019