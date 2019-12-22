Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
JOAN SHAY PILOT

JOAN SHAY PILOT Notice
PILOT
JOAN SHAY


Formerly of Havertown., Pa. On December 20, 2019. She is the wife of T. Ronald Pilot, Sr. and the loving mother of Barbara P. (Tom) Lake, Lawrence E. (Cindy) Pilot, Joan P. (Daniel) Hilferty, Peggy (Ed) Gonzales, Elese (Randy) Wichmann, Michelle P. (Michael) DiTrolio, and the late T. Ronald Pilot, Jr. Sister of the late Betty Ann Gillin and Samuel (Sissy) Shay, Jr. She also has 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, December 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M., both in Annunciation BVM Church 401 Brookline Blvd. Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Pilot's name to either Little Flower Manor Nursing Home 1201 Springfield Rd. Darby, Pa. 19023 or to Birthright of Philadelphia 7986 Oxford Avenue Philadelphia, Pa. 19111 would be appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
