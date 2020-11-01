October 29, 2020. Wife of Gerald "Jerry", mother of Stuart (Mary) Spivack, Milton H. (Yvonne) Spivack and Kenneth (Tracy) Spivack, sister of Deby Goldberg; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY and will take place Sunday 11 A.M. (EST) precisely at GOLDSTEINS', ROSENBERG'S, RAPHAEL SACKS FUNERAL CHAPEL. Interment Har Nebo Cem. Shiva will take place on Sunday and Monday evenings as part of Beth Sholom's evening Minyan at 7 P.M. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation, 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027, The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103 or a charity of the donor's choice
