Joan (Murphy) Stevenson
1931 - 2020
Joan Stevenson (née Murphy) of Media, PA passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Michael & Ann Murphy.Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Glenn Mills, PA. Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by Interment in St. Peter and Paul cemetery, Springfield, PA. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.www.cavanagh funeralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
SEP
10
Burial
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
