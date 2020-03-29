|
BERGIVEN
JOAN T. (nee Gallagher)
Of Mayfair on March 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Bergiven. Devoted mother of Michael J. (Carole), Paul G. (Lee), Joseph F., William J. and Robert V. Bergiven. Loving Nana of Kelli, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Michael, Matthew, Julia, Jessica, Isabelle, Christopher, Aidan and Nicholas. Dear sister of William Gallagher (Mary) and Barbara Frisco. Services and Interment will be scheduled at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020