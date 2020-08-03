AMES





of Warrington, formerly of Churchville passed away on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old.She was a 1943 graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. While raising her family with her beloved husband John, she was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish where she served in the Home and School Association, organized the school library, coordinated the homeroom mothers and chaired the annual school carnival. She was a member of the Legion of Mary and served as the President of the Jr. Legion of Mary. Additionally, Mrs. Ames was a member of the Marian Society and served a term as President and for many years was Chief Promoter at the Dominican Retreat House.Daughter of the late Joseph W. and Marie Lafferty Hickey, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years John B. Ames and was the loving mother of Sr. Joan Marie Ames, I.H.M., Kathleen M. Gaffney (Phillip), Rev. John J. Ames, Marie C. Buonanno and the late Gregory B. Ames. Cherished grand-mother of Kathleen, LtCol Philip, USMC, Gregory, Megan and the late 1LT Matthew Gaffney, US Army, Thomas, 1stLt Michael, USMC and Kristin Buonanno. Great grand-mother of 6. Dear sister of the late Joseph W. Hickey (Lorraine), Marie K. White (the late Robert), Marcella F. Ryan (the late Stephen) and Marilyn K. Davis (Lewis). Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families.Relatives, friends, religious and clergy are invited to her viewing Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10:30AM to 12:00PM and to her funeral Mass 12:15PM at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro with interment following in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming Street, Phila., Pa 19140 or to Camilla Hall, c/o 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355 in Joan's honor and memory.



