JOAN (nee DOWNEY) ZIMMERMAN
1934 - 2020
Passed away Nov. 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Joseph M. Beloved mother of Barbara Gallagher (Craig), Joseph Jr. (Cathie), Ellen Zimmerman, Cathy Nazaruk (David), Mary Anne Zimmerman, Michelle Derer (Richard) and Matthew. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Claire Berger. Due to COVID-19, Services and Interment will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Lafayette Redeemer, 8580 Verree Rd. Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Lynn and Dan Collings
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
