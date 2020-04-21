|
CILIBERTI
JOANN "JENNIE" MARIE
(nee Angiolillo)
Formerly of Tacony, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at age 95. Loving daughter of the late Mary (nee Scardino) and the late Vincent Angiolillo.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Ciliberti Sr., dear sister of the late Francis Angiolillo, the late Andrew Angiolillo, and the late Angela Fral. Devoted mother of the late Michael Ciliberti Jr, Mary Boucher-Pue, (Bruce); Joanne Daulerio (Joe); Joseph, (Kathleen).
Cherished grandmother of Theodore, Nicole, Joseph Jr., Gina, Kaitlyn, and Joey. Loving great grandmother of Jack and Amelia. Joann is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family viewing. Mass of Christian Burial at Maternity BVM Church. Private Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Viewing and Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from the WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME website at www.meyersfh.com on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:15 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in Joann's memory may be made to Father Judge High School Crusader Scholarship Fund, 3301 Solly Ave., Phila., PA 19136. Condolences:
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020