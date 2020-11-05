1/
JOANN THERESA (MATHENIA) MOORE
JOANN THERESA (NEE MATHENIA) Age 73, of Broomall, PA, on October 29, 2020. Loving mother of Dawn Creighton, Mike Moore (Karen), Robert Moore (Kelly) the late Robert Creighton (Jennifer) and John Creighton; grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of one. Also survived by her sister. Services and interment will be held privately. Family will visit with friends Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9 - 10 A.M. on Zoom contact kaysol789@gmail.com for link and Service will be streamed through the Donohue Funeral Home via Facebook at 10 A.M. at https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome. The family requests that donations be made in Joann's name to St. Alphonsus Helping the Needy Ministry, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 in lieu of flowers. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Live streamed on Zoom
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
Live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
