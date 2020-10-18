JoAnne Hersh

Beloved wife, mother, grand mother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 85 on October 16, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. She is survived by her adoring husband Barry; sons David Hersh and Steven (Tater) Hersh; daughter Randi (Daniel) LoPreto; grandchildren Lauren (Paul), Jamie (Brett), Josef (Drew), Allison (James), Adam, Michael (Katie) and Jessica, as well as six beautiful great-grandchildren. JoAnne was born in Philadelphia on April 14 to Josef Milner and Lilian Milner and was the sister of (late) Stanley Milner. She married her forever Valentine, Barry, on February 14, 1954. Together they celebrated their love every single day of their 66-year marriage. Her quick wit, zest for life and artistic talent will be missed by all. The family will be holding a private service. Please make donations to the Samuel D. Cozen Memorial Fund, Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice, or to the charity of your choosing.



