1/1
JoAnne Hersh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved wife, mother, grand mother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 85 on October 16, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. She is survived by her adoring husband Barry; sons David Hersh and Steven (Tater) Hersh; daughter Randi (Daniel) LoPreto; grandchildren Lauren (Paul), Jamie (Brett), Josef (Drew), Allison (James), Adam, Michael (Katie) and Jessica, as well as six beautiful great-grandchildren. JoAnne was born in Philadelphia on April 14 to Josef Milner and Lilian Milner and was the sister of (late) Stanley Milner. She married her forever Valentine, Barry, on February 14, 1954. Together they celebrated their love every single day of their 66-year marriage. Her quick wit, zest for life and artistic talent will be missed by all. The family will be holding a private service. Please make donations to the Samuel D. Cozen Memorial Fund, Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice, or to the charity of your choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved