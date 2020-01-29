Home

58, of Quakertown, on Jan. 18, 2020. Born in Phila., daughter of the late William John and Jean Marie (Dolan) Rogers. Joanne loved life! She loved working (pay day), and she loved to have fun. Favorite things included bowling, swimming, watching Broadway shows and WWF, latch hooking, coloring, Tweety Bird, and dancing! Joanne loved her family - the one that she was born into and her later Lifepath family. Her nephews and nieces were "my babies!" Joanne's best friend was Pamela Betz, her caregiver. Joanne made every day special, and every minute with her was special. She is survived by a brother, William Rogers, Wilmette, IL; a sister, Jeanne Steinmetz, Portland, ME; nieces, nephews; and her devoted Lifepath family of caregivers and residents.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Foundation, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. ATTN: Development Office. Please make checks payable to LifePath Foundation.

BETTY MEIER STEELEY FUNERAL HOME, Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
