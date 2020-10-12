1/1
JOANNE MARGARET MARDI
On October 5, 2020, of Gwynedd, PA, age 63. Daughter of Helen (Ritrovato) and the late Joseph J. Mardi Jr. Also survived by life partner, Stephen J. Finnegan, Jr. and his grandchildren, TJ and Kendell; sisters, Lenora M. (John) Bukata and Rosanne H. (Jeff, deceased) Kingkiner; nieces, Kristen L. (Carl) Neuser and Lisa (Joseph) Taraba; great-niece, Karlee Neuser and great-nephew, Joseph Taraba; aunts, uncles and many cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends at THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 P.M. Masks and social distancing are required. Mass and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 and/or the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Rd., Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
