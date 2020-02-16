|
Beloved wife of the late University of Pennsylvania football legend and College Football Hall of Fame member, Francis "Reds" Bagnell, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. Devoted mother of William R. Bagnell, (Elizabeth) of West Chester, PA and Mount Pleasant, SC, and Elizabeth Hemenway of Mullica Hill, NJ. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of JoAnne's life will take place on Sat., March 7th, 11 A.M., in the Class of 1944 Chapel at The Episcopal Academy, 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnne's name can be made to the following organizations: The Episcopal Academy - Chaplin's Fund - 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073 or to Children's Crisis Treatment Center - 1080 N. Delaware Ave., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19125.
