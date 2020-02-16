The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
JOANNE BAGNELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Class of 1944 Chapel at The Episcopal Academy
1785 Bishop White Drive
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE BAGNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE SPAULDING BAGNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE SPAULDING BAGNELL Notice
BAGNELL
JOANNE SPAULDING


Beloved wife of the late University of Pennsylvania football legend and College Football Hall of Fame member, Francis "Reds" Bagnell, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. Devoted mother of William R. Bagnell, (Elizabeth) of West Chester, PA and Mount Pleasant, SC, and Elizabeth Hemenway of Mullica Hill, NJ. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of JoAnne's life will take place on Sat., March 7th, 11 A.M., in the Class of 1944 Chapel at The Episcopal Academy, 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnne's name can be made to the following organizations: The Episcopal Academy - Chaplin's Fund - 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073 or to Children's Crisis Treatment Center - 1080 N. Delaware Ave., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19125.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now