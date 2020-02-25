|
TRAINER
JOANNE (nee Donahue)
77, formerly of Roslyn and Centralia, PA, on Feb, 22, 2020. Wife of the late Charles. Mother of Charles (Raymond Giovine), James (Margaret), Erin Sweitzer (Thomas), Joseph (Moreen), Michael (Pamela), Luke (Theresa), and Kristen Dion (Todd). Loving Grandmother of 20. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5-8 P.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Funeral Mass Friday at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, Attn: Development Office, 9701 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118.
