Age 77, of Collegeville. Retired Organic Chemist and Executive Vice President at Du Pont. Beloved husband of 55 yrs. to Carolyn (Frederick) Wommack. Son of the late Joel B., Sr. "Bennie" and Amy (Stockton) Wommack. Devoted father of Joel B. "Brian" and wife Julie, Lisa E. Casner and husband Brian. Grandfather of Meghan, Brendan, Caelan Wommack and Lillian, Luke Casner. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service at 10 A.M. on Oct. 10, 2020 at the King of Prussia Church of Christ, 590 West Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live at the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to consider a donation to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or the Eluru India Mission of the West Seventh Street Church of Christ in Columbia, TN. Grateful thanks offered to the many doctors, nurses, physical therapists, hospice workers, friends and family who generously offered expertise and kindness during Joel's illness. Full obituary can be viewed and condolences offered at https://www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Joel-Benjamin-
Wommack-Jr?obId=18414910#/obituaryInfo.