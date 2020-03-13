Home

JOEL COHEN

JOEL COHEN Notice
COHEN
JOEL
Proud father of 10, peacefully departed in the early morning hours of March 11th, 2020, at the age of 74. The patriarch of his clan, loved and looked up to by a countless many; a brother, husband, father-in-law, grand-father, great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle. A paragon of strength and joy, he shone a light onto all the lives he touched that will burn brightly in our hearts forever. The Cohens will never be the same without him. Joel is lovingly survived by his wife Diane Cohen (nee Macintosh), their children Timothy, Adam, Jordan, Breanna, his former spouse Dianna Cohen (nee Premet) and their children Stacey, David, Louie, Lisa, Stephanie and Jocelyn.
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday March 13th, precisely at 11:15 A.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Int. King David Memorial Park. Donations can be made in memory of Joel Cohen to The Colon Cancer Coalition at www.coloncancercoalition.org

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
