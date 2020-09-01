Joel Glauser

August 30, 2020.
Beloved husband of Marcy (nee Brandman). Devoted father of Jerry Glauser, Michael Glauser, Brian (Audra) Glauser and Jennifer Glauser. Dear brother of Gary (Shari) Glauser. Cherished grandfather of Levi and Noah. Relatives, friends and members of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F&AM are invited to Masonic and Graveside Services Wednesday 10 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or American Heart Association
