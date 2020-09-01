1/
Joel Glauser
August 30, 2020.


Beloved husband of Marcy (nee Brandman). Devoted father of Jerry Glauser, Michael Glauser, Brian (Audra) Glauser and Jennifer Glauser. Dear brother of Gary (Shari) Glauser. Cherished grandfather of Levi and Noah. Relatives, friends and members of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F&AM are invited to Masonic and Graveside Services Wednesday 10 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
Marcy, I am so sorry for you and your children on the loss of Joel. He was one of a kind. He will be truly missed by so many, RIP Joel! Diane Pierce (Gale’s sister)
Diane Pierce
Friend
September 1, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
