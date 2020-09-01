Joel Glauser

Joel was the best, one of a kind for sure. He was not only my accountant but I recommended him to my family and friends. I always looked forward to meeting and talking to Joel. He made you feel like family. And it was clear that he loved his family because he always shared stories of his family when I visited him to get my taxes prepared. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. His family is in my thoughts to get through this difficult time.

