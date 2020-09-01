1/
Joel Glauser
August 30, 2020.


Beloved husband of Marcy (nee Brandman). Devoted father of Jerry Glauser, Michael Glauser, Brian (Audra) Glauser and Jennifer Glauser. Dear brother of Gary (Shari) Glauser. Cherished grandfather of Levi and Noah. Relatives, friends and members of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F&AM are invited to Masonic and Graveside Services Wednesday 10 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
September 2, 2020
Dear Marci and Family,
Our thoughts are with you and your family at this time of sorrow. Our deepest condolences,
Gene and Loren Gutman
Loren Gutman
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
Marci, Gary and family:

Joel was the life of the party. Always making people laugh. I’m so sorry for you loss. May his memory be a blessing.
Ellen Kaplan Swartz
Friend
September 1, 2020
We knew Joel since he had his office on Castor Avenue, probably little more than 40 years. We went through thick and thin with him and he always stood by our side. It was a shock for us to hear of his death today because somehow we've always pictured him sitting in his office and ruled his world without anything standing in his way. He was a great man and he will be missed. Please accept our deepest condolences.
Peter and Marina Cherepinsky
Friend
September 1, 2020
We will miss him so much. A great man, always with a funny story!! My condolences to the entire family.
All the staff at Statewide Abstract.


nancy schu
Friend
September 1, 2020
Dear Marcy and Family! I am so sorry! Joel was a great guy! My heart and sympathy are with you! Love, Linda Joseph
Linda Joseph
Friend
September 1, 2020
Marcy and the children I am so very sorry to hear of Joel’s passing. My sincere condolences. What a great man I am glad I knew him.
Linda Bednarz Costello
Friend
September 1, 2020
Joel was the best, one of a kind for sure. He was not only my accountant but I recommended him to my family and friends. I always looked forward to meeting and talking to Joel. He made you feel like family. And it was clear that he loved his family because he always shared stories of his family when I visited him to get my taxes prepared. I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. His family is in my thoughts to get through this difficult time.
Fran Thornton
Friend
September 1, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. An incredible man. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His memory will always be for a blessing. Marci and Steven Dubin
Marci L. Dubin
Friend
September 1, 2020
Marcy, I am so sorry for you and your children on the loss of Joel. He was one of a kind. He will be truly missed by so many, RIP Joel! Diane Pierce (Gale’s sister)
Diane Pierce
Friend
September 1, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
