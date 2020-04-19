|
April 15, 2020. Age 82, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Sherry Shusterman. Loving father of Alan (Dassi) Shusterman and Lisa (Russell) Wolff. Adoring grandfather of Jonah, Lia, Olivia and Juliana. Joel graduated Drexel University as an electrical engineer. He was a founder and president of Franklin Computer Corporation, based in Pennsauken, NJ. Graveside Funeral Services are private. Contributions in his memory can be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or a .
