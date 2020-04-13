Home

Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
JOHANNA MARIA MILNE

Johanna Maria Kosbab was born November 7, 1942, in Rostock, Germany. She died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center, of complications from breast cancer with her family by her side. She was 77.
She married David Milne in Scotland on September 11, 1963, emigrating to the U. S. where they were long-time residents of Riddlewood, in Lima, Delaware County. After divorcing, she partnered with Russell Windle. They shared a love of plants, working at the Philadelphia Flower Show where she judged and won numerous awards, including a blue ribbon in 2017 for one of her Sansevierias.
She is survived by partner, Russell Windle; daughter Joanne Sosangelis; son David Gordon Milne (Tracy); granddaughters Jordyn and Mackensey; sister Olga; 3 nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in her memory to Denville Strong, to help first responders and hospital workers during this health crisis, or to the Philadelphia Horticultural Society by way of inmemof.org

NORMAN DEAN
HOME FOR SERVICES
Family owned funeral services since 1957

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 13, 2020
