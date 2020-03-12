The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
JOHN A. BOTTINGER

JOHN A. BOTTINGER Notice
BOTTINGER
JOHN A.
March 9, 2020. Formerly of East Falls. Retired, Philadelphia Firefighter for 27 years, age 87. Husband of Margaret "Madge" (nee McNicholas); father of Kathleen B. Jacoby (Michael), John D. Bottinger (Denise), and Jennifer A. Cubbin (Craig); brother of Edith and the late James Bottinger; grandfather of Allison, Caroline, Courtney, Claire, Jeremy, Lauren, Analise, and Cole. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Monday, 10 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M., at Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contribu-tions to PhilAbundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila. PA 19148.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
