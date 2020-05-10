CLEMENS
JOHN A. "ALAN"
Age 81, of Weymouth, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Cyril and Mary Frances (nee Brett) Clemens. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1957 until his Honorable Discharge in 1959.Alan began his career with the Philadelphia Police Depart-ment in the 39th district in 1962. He was assigned to the K-9 unit in 1967 and served on Mayor Rizzo's security detail from 1967 until 1984. After his retirement from the Police department he worked for PGW as Security from 1984 until 1995. He is survived by his wife Carole (nee Fushinco), son Christopher (Colleen nee Farrell), daughter Karen and grandchildren Jude, Patrick and Andrew. His Funeral Service and interment with military honors will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to F.O.P. Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Phila., PA or at FOPLodge5.org
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.