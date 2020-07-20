To our Uncle John Cortese , We love you so much ! We will remember you always and the great times we shared celebrating Christmas 7 fish dinner with you and Aunt Sally . We know how much you enjoyed a good cup of Dunkin donut coffee and jelly donuts . Thank you Uncle John for all your love and great memories with you . All our love , Johnny kook , Michele, Isabella and Sofia Granieri

Michele and John Granieri

Family