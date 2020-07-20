1/
JOHN A. CORTESE Sr.
1933 - 2020
CORTESE
JOHN A. SR.
passed away July 18, 2020 at the age of 86. A proud US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 56 years to Sally. Loving father of John Jr., Barry, Dennis, and the late Michael. Dear Pop Pop of 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Albert Cortese, and many loving nieces and nephews. John was a driver for the Phila. Daily News for 32 years; he then worked in the mail room at the Phila. Inquirer. John was an avid Phillies fan, and a mummer for the Fralinger String Band for many years, and then joined the South Philly String Band. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday Eve 6:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service at 8:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to -Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
To our Uncle John Cortese , We love you so much ! We will remember you always and the great times we shared celebrating Christmas 7 fish dinner with you and Aunt Sally . We know how much you enjoyed a good cup of Dunkin donut coffee and jelly donuts . Thank you Uncle John for all your love and great memories with you . All our love , Johnny kook , Michele, Isabella and Sofia Granieri
Michele and John Granieri
Family
