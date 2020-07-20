CORTESEJOHN A. SR.
passed away July 18, 2020 at the age of 86. A proud US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 56 years to Sally. Loving father of John Jr., Barry, Dennis, and the late Michael. Dear Pop Pop of 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Albert Cortese, and many loving nieces and nephews. John was a driver for the Phila. Daily News for 32 years; he then worked in the mail room at the Phila. Inquirer. John was an avid Phillies fan, and a mummer for the Fralinger String Band for many years, and then joined the South Philly String Band. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday Eve 6:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114
followed by his Service at 8:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to -Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com