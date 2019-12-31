Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WACKERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. "JAY" WACKERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. "JAY" WACKERMAN Notice
WACKERMAN
JOHN "JAY" A.


Of Glenside, PA, Patriarch of the Wackerman family was called to his eternal rest on December 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 5, 1934. Only child of John and Marion Wackerman; loving husband of 59 years to Martha (Clarke) Wackerman; father of Rev. John, Christopher (Sherri), Susan (Michael) Nedbal, Sallyann, Daniel (Elyse), Maria (Paul) Morrison, Martha "Anne" Smith; grandfather ("Pappy") of Anissa, Christopher, Katelyn, Marybeth "Georgie", Michael, Johnny, Daniel, Colin, Meggie (Michael), Joey, Anthony, James, Leo, Annie, Emma, Sally, Sophie and Ella; great grandfather of Ava and Toby; dear and beloved friend to many.
A character of life, a true friend, a tireless worker, kindhearted and benevolent, mischievous, charming, wry in humor and childlike in humility.
Services: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 Immaculate Conception Church 606 West Avenue, Jenkintown PA 19046. Visitation 9 A.M. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Immaculate Conception Church.

WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -