WACKERMAN
JOHN "JAY" A.
Of Glenside, PA, Patriarch of the Wackerman family was called to his eternal rest on December 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 5, 1934. Only child of John and Marion Wackerman; loving husband of 59 years to Martha (Clarke) Wackerman; father of Rev. John, Christopher (Sherri), Susan (Michael) Nedbal, Sallyann, Daniel (Elyse), Maria (Paul) Morrison, Martha "Anne" Smith; grandfather ("Pappy") of Anissa, Christopher, Katelyn, Marybeth "Georgie", Michael, Johnny, Daniel, Colin, Meggie (Michael), Joey, Anthony, James, Leo, Annie, Emma, Sally, Sophie and Ella; great grandfather of Ava and Toby; dear and beloved friend to many.
A character of life, a true friend, a tireless worker, kindhearted and benevolent, mischievous, charming, wry in humor and childlike in humility.
Services: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 Immaculate Conception Church 606 West Avenue, Jenkintown PA 19046. Visitation 9 A.M. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Immaculate Conception Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019