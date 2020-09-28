1/
JOHN AGGER
1927 - 2020
September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Mitchell). Devoted father of John Jr. (Maureen), Eileen, Dennis (Janet), James (Patrice), and Brian (Christina). Loving Pop of several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, October 1, 2020, 10:00 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
