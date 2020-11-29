of Marlton, NJ passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He lived a long and blessed life, passing away just a month before his 87th birthday. John was born in Philadelphia to Domenico J. Petaccio and Josephine V. Petaccio (nee Errichetti). He was raised in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, where his family owned and operated the Rose Garden Flower Shop, since 1927. He was a longtime resident of Cinnaminson, NJ, as well as Medford, NJ, before moving to Marlton in 2013. He graduated from Frankford High School, where he met the girl of his dreams, Joan Wood. He excelled at baseball, both in high school and at LaSalle University, where he was a standout shortstop on the varsity teams. Outside of school, he played on a number of competitive city teams, in the Penn-Del and Valley Park Leagues, winning city championships at Shibe Park. John then went on to play minor professional baseball, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. John operated the Rose Garden Flower Shop, with his brother, Anthony, until 2014. They were talented floral designers and the Rose Garden became one of the largest flower shops in the city. When not at work, John could always be found at the Jersey Shore. He owned homes in Seaside Park and Lavallette, where he and his wife, Joan, loved to entertain their many friends and relatives. Their home was always the meeting place, where many wonderful memories were shared. John was an avid boater, fisherman, and gardener. He was happiest when he was out on his boats, sharing his joy of fishing with his loved ones. He enjoyed all sorts of fishing – from catching weakfish in Barnegat Bay, to sport-fishing for tuna and marlin offshore at the canyon. John will always be remembered for his sense of humor, jokes, and stories. Above all else, John treasured the time he spent with his beloved wife, Joan, enjoying her cooking, going on memorable vacations, and trips to the theater and concerts. John is survived by the love of his life, Joan B. Petaccio (nee Wood), with whom he enjoyed 65 beautiful years of marriage; his children, Susan P. Doyle (Jim), David J. Petaccio, Sr. (Marianne); John D. Petaccio; and Amy M. Leomporra (Remo); sister, Arleen Yedman; sister-in-law, Joan Wood; grandchildren, Melissa Doyle (Ryan Camerlengo), Meghan Doyle, David J. Petaccio, Jr. (Mary), George Petaccio, Miranda Doyle, and Alana Leomporra; aunts, Dolores Polcino and Geraldine Longo; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by a 4:00 PM funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel. Interment at Eldridge Cemetery, Mount Laurel. Memorial donations, in John's name, may be made to the Philadelphia Zoo https://phillyzoo.pivvit.com/donate