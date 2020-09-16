Age 78, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. John was born to the late J. Brooks and Lily Millard in 1941. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Casacci, and together they raised two children. After Barbara's passing in 2009, John married his longtime friend, Dolores McNamara who survives, also survived by his children, son, Jack (Nancy), daughter, Jennifer (Tom), and his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brian, Elise, and Caroline; along with his extended family, Colleen McNamara, Karen Patton (Rich, Alex, Austin, Ella), and Sharon Smith (Jeff, Libby, Bobby, Bridget, Corinne). In addition to his wife Barbara, John is predeceased by his sister (Mary Retacco), nephew (Paul Retacco), and several beloved pets. A Funeral Mass celebrating John's life will be held on Monday, 11:00 A.M., Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Socially distanced Visitation will preceed the Service from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 (providenceac.org
