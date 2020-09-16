1/1
JOHN B. MILLARD
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. John was born to the late J. Brooks and Lily Millard in 1941. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Casacci, and together they raised two children. After Barbara's passing in 2009, John married his longtime friend, Dolores McNamara who survives, also survived by his children, son, Jack (Nancy), daughter, Jennifer (Tom), and his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brian, Elise, and Caroline; along with his extended family, Colleen McNamara, Karen Patton (Rich, Alex, Austin, Ella), and Sharon Smith (Jeff, Libby, Bobby, Bridget, Corinne). In addition to his wife Barbara, John is predeceased by his sister (Mary Retacco), nephew (Paul Retacco), and several beloved pets. A Funeral Mass celebrating John's life will be held on Monday, 11:00 A.M., Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Socially distanced Visitation will preceed the Service from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 (providenceac.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved