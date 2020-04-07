|
SANGER
JOHN B.
Of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 88 years. The devoted husband of the late Theresa V. Sanger (nee Gadzinski) who predeceased him in 2018 after 67 years of marriage, having formed their lifelong union on April 14, 1951. Beloved father of Kathleen Sanger, John Sanger (Mary), Theresa V. Colace (Filindo), Kevin Sanger (Roxanne), Kenneth Sanger (Jhaye), the late Michael Sanger, and the late Valerie Sanger. He is the brother of James Sanger (Barbara), and the late Josephine Laurin. Dear grandfather of Marc Sanger, Theresa J. Colace, Marisa McKeown (Tom), Candace Keenan (Dave), Filindo M. Colace, Alexa Sanger, and Madison Sanger. Proud great-grandfather of Leighton M. Keenan, Colette V. Keenan, and Viviana V. McKeown.
John was born and raised in the Fishtown section of Phila., PA. He was a veteran of the Korean war bravely serving in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Lake Champlain and was a longtime member of their association. He worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for many years as a shop steward. He stayed in close contact with many of his co-workers throughout the years of retirement. In the last two decades of his life, he devoted all his time to taking care of his wife of 67 years by himself after a stroke disabled her. He was also a long-time parishioner of St. Jude's Church. He will be greatly missed by family and friends for his sense of humor, compassion and intellect.
Catholic prayer service and Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers contribu-tions may be made in John's memory to a . Condolences may be shared at
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020