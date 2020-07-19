STOKESJOHN C.
On July 14, 2020; Age 70; Longtime Haddonfield, NJ; Beloved husband of Linda (nee Baud); Loving father of Daniel (wife Stephanie) Stokes of Wenonah, NJ and Wendy Donaway of Manahawkin, NJ; Devoted grandfather of Kiera Stokes, Logan and Shellby Donaway; Dear brother of Robert Stokes.
John was a Class of '68 Grad from HMHS, earned his BS at NC State Univ, was a NJ Professional Planner and member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. He was one of the chief authors of the Pinelands Comprehensive Management Plan, the rules that govern land-use, development and natural resource protection in the 938,000-acre Pinelands Area of southern New Jersey. He then spent his career with the NJ Pinelands Commission - the independent state agency charged with preserving, protecting and enhancing the natural and cultural resources of the Pinelands - before retiring as its Executive Director in 2011.
Among other activities, John was very active in his home community - he served as the Chairman of the Haddonfield Planning Board, as a member of the Haddonfield Environmental Commission, as treasurer of the Camden County Council of Girl Scouts, as assistant district administrator of the National Little League, as a member of the Haddon Avenue Transit Corridor Study Committee, and as a member of the Haddonfield Lions Club. (more info available: https://www.state
. nj.us/pinelands/home/news/PR_CommissionMournstheLossof
JohnCStokes.pdf )
A Viewing for John will be held on July 20th, 2020 from 9:30 - 11 A.M. at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ.
For everyone's safety and well-being masks are required inside the building and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Service and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Haddonfield Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 401, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.