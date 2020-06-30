JOHN "JACK" CAREY
CAREY
JOHN "JACK"


June 29, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Mary "Marie" (nee Castagna). Son of the late George and Marguerite (nee Cushing) Carey. Predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his little buddy Ethan. John was a U.S. Marine during WWII and Korea and retired as a longtime truck driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul, 10th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church, 923 Christian St., Phila., PA 19147.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
