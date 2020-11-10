November 6, 2020 Age 77. Of Sicklerville, NJ. Husband of Linda (nee Malandra). Father of Michael (Danielle) and Joseph (Stephanie). Grandfather of Anthony, Briana, and Mia. Brother of the late Antoinette Kane. Uncle of Lisa (Brad), Alex, and Gianna. Brother-in-law of Patricia Mazella (Vincent). View Thursday 8:30–10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville, NJ. Mass 11 am SS. Peter & Paul Church, Sewell. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.