On October 20, 2020 of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Delran, NJ. Age 78. Beloved father of Cheryl A. Sherlock and her husband James, Justin D. Graff and his wife Kristen, and the late John D. Graff, Jr. Loving grandfather of J. Tanner Sherlock, Conner T. Sherlock, John D. Graff, III "Jack", Isabelle Kathryn Graff, and Kyler P. Sherlock. Dear brother of David Graff and his wife Peggy, and Edward Graff and his late wife, Carol. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Anna M. Welsh Graff and David H. Graff. He is also survived by his loving family members in the Graff, Welsh and Kuriger families. Born in Philadelphia, PA, John was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Lasalle University. John started his sales career at Day & Zimmermann before becoming the Founder and CEO of Philadelphia Press, Inc.He combined his love of business and boating as owner and operator of Jersey Cape Yacht Sales in Cape May, NJ. Most recently, at age 77, alongside his daughter Cheryl, he was Founding Partner of Kuriger Graff Design, LLC. He was a great debater, quietly defending a point and never raising his voice. He was an avid Philly sports fan, loved to play golf with his family, and read the newspaper front to back everyday. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Tuesday from 8:45 to 10:15 A.M. at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 27th, 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Jackson Road Medford. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in John's memory to Twist Out Cancer twistoutcancer.org
the address to be used for donations is 702 N. 3rd St., Phila., PA, 19123. A direct page to donate: https://toc858.z2systems.com/np/clients/toc858/donation.jsp