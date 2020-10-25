1/1
JOHN D. GRAFF SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 20, 2020 of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Delran, NJ. Age 78. Beloved father of Cheryl A. Sherlock and her husband James, Justin D. Graff and his wife Kristen, and the late John D. Graff, Jr. Loving grandfather of J. Tanner Sherlock, Conner T. Sherlock, John D. Graff, III "Jack", Isabelle Kathryn Graff, and Kyler P. Sherlock. Dear brother of David Graff and his wife Peggy, and Edward Graff and his late wife, Carol. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Anna M. Welsh Graff and David H. Graff. He is also survived by his loving family members in the Graff, Welsh and Kuriger families. Born in Philadelphia, PA, John was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Lasalle University. John started his sales career at Day & Zimmermann before becoming the Founder and CEO of Philadelphia Press, Inc.He combined his love of business and boating as owner and operator of Jersey Cape Yacht Sales in Cape May, NJ. Most recently, at age 77, alongside his daughter Cheryl, he was Founding Partner of Kuriger Graff Design, LLC. He was a great debater, quietly defending a point and never raising his voice. He was an avid Philly sports fan, loved to play golf with his family, and read the newspaper front to back everyday. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Tuesday from 8:45 to 10:15 A.M. at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Road Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 27th, 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Jackson Road Medford. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in John's memory to Twist Out Cancer twistoutcancer.org the address to be used for donations is 702 N. 3rd St., Phila., PA, 19123. A direct page to donate: https://toc858.z2systems.com/np/clients/toc858/donation.jsp

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
08:45 - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved