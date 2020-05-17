JOHN D. MASSEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASSEY
JOHN D
May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (nee Bruccoleri). Devoted father of Frances Massey. Loving grandpop of Amatullah Bensalem. Brother of Nancy Massey and Helen Gardner. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Service and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family request contri-butions be made in his memory to the PSPCA, 1546 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19125.Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved