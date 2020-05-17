MASSEY
JOHN D
May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Yolanda (nee Bruccoleri). Devoted father of Frances Massey. Loving grandpop of Amatullah Bensalem. Brother of Nancy Massey and Helen Gardner. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Service and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family request contri-butions be made in his memory to the PSPCA, 1546 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19125.Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.