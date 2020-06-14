DANNA





age 79 of West Grove, PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on June 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian Riley Danna; father of Jackie Danna Salmon and James A. Danna; grandfather of Julian Salmon; brother of Mildred Muscelli (Leonard) and Joanne Danna; cousin of Samuel R. Mami. He was predeceased by parents, Samuel and Sara Raffa Danna; siblings, Nancy Schwenk (late Walt) and James Danna (Jovita). A viewing will be from 12PM to 1PM with a 1PM service on Tue., Jun. 16, 2020 atBurial in Longwood Cem.

