JOHN "JACK" DANNA
DANNA
JOHN "JACK"


age 79 of West Grove, PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on June 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian Riley Danna; father of Jackie Danna Salmon and James A. Danna; grandfather of Julian Salmon; brother of Mildred Muscelli (Leonard) and Joanne Danna; cousin of Samuel R. Mami. He was predeceased by parents, Samuel and Sara Raffa Danna; siblings, Nancy Schwenk (late Walt) and James Danna (Jovita). A viewing will be from 12PM to 1PM with a 1PM service on Tue., Jun. 16, 2020 at LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial in Longwood Cem.

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
JUN
16
Service
01:00 PM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Funeral services provided by
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
