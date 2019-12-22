|
On Dec. 18, 2019 of Maris Grove. Loving husband of Anne Wilson Roberts. Father of John D. Roberts, Jr. (Leslie) and their children John W. Roberts and Jennifer C. Roberts; David W. Roberts and his children Kathryn Roberts and Julie Roberts and Daniel P. Roberts and his children Anna Roberts and Grace Roberts; step-son of Mae Roberts; brother of the late Kenneth A.B. Roberts. Burial Rite and Eucharist 11 A.M. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 301 E. 9th St., Chester, PA where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. Burial private. Memorial Gifts to The Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019