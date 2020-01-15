|
MARTIN
JOHN E. JR. "JACK"
On January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine Szymkowiak. Survived by his children, grand-children, extended family, and members of Piledrivers Local 454. Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate his life Saturday beginning at 9 A.M. in THE McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 E. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia PA 19125. Funeral service and words of remembrance 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contri-butions to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020