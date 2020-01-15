Home

POWERED BY

Services
McElvarr Funeral Homes
1415-17 E Susquehanna Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. "JACK" MARTIN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN E. "JACK" MARTIN Jr. Notice
MARTIN
JOHN E. JR. "JACK"
On January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine Szymkowiak. Survived by his children, grand-children, extended family, and members of Piledrivers Local 454. Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate his life Saturday beginning at 9 A.M. in THE McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 E. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia PA 19125. Funeral service and words of remembrance 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contri-butions to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -