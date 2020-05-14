JOHN E. SWIKER
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWIKER
JOHN E.
Age 87, May 11, 2020. John worked at Bell Telephone/AT&T for 39 years. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife Helen (nee Christine). Survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. All services private at the family's request. www.burnsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved