SWIKER
JOHN E.
Age 87, May 11, 2020. John worked at Bell Telephone/AT&T for 39 years. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife Helen (nee Christine). Survived by his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. All services private at the family's request. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.