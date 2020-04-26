|
YOUNGDAHL
JOHN E.
Of King of Prussia, peacefully passed on April 20, 2020, at age 74. He is survived by wife, Darlene (Deuel); daughter, Laura; son, David; grand-children, Dylan and Caitlin; and many other family members.
John was a Clarkson College of Technology graduate, worked 30 years for the Railroad as a Civil Structural Engineer, was known as neighborhood math tutor and "Mr. Fix it." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to support Pancreatic Cancer research can be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, "In Memory of John Youngdahl" 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please visit:
www.Bacchifh.com for future Memorial Service details and condolences.
BACCHI FUNERAL HOME
& CREMATORY
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020