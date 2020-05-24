EAGLESON
JOHN
Passed away on May 14, 2020, at the age of 78. First child of Jack and Mary Rose Eagleson, John grew up in Oreland, PA with his 5 sisters and one brother.
John worked as an editor for numerous religious publications and was widely respected in his field for both his wise editorial mind and technical expertise in typesetting.
In 1971, John married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Sipos. They settled in Yorktown Heights, NY where they welcomed many friends and family to live with them over the years.
John was a role model to many and will be remembered for his wisdom, intellect, humor, kindness, and humility. John is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Mary Ellen, his 4 children, Ian, Mercedes, Joseph, and Rebecca; his 6 grandchildren; and his 5 sisters.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. https://www.lbda.org/donate
Information regarding a Memorial Service will be provided when it is safe for us to gather and celebrate John's life. The full obituary can be seen at www.gatheringus.com
JOHN
Passed away on May 14, 2020, at the age of 78. First child of Jack and Mary Rose Eagleson, John grew up in Oreland, PA with his 5 sisters and one brother.
John worked as an editor for numerous religious publications and was widely respected in his field for both his wise editorial mind and technical expertise in typesetting.
In 1971, John married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Sipos. They settled in Yorktown Heights, NY where they welcomed many friends and family to live with them over the years.
John was a role model to many and will be remembered for his wisdom, intellect, humor, kindness, and humility. John is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Mary Ellen, his 4 children, Ian, Mercedes, Joseph, and Rebecca; his 6 grandchildren; and his 5 sisters.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. https://www.lbda.org/donate
Information regarding a Memorial Service will be provided when it is safe for us to gather and celebrate John's life. The full obituary can be seen at www.gatheringus.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.