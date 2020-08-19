1/1
JOHN EDWARD "JACK" BEHRLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEHRLE
JOHN "JACK" EDWARD


74, of Haverford, PA and Chilmark, MA, died un-expectedly and peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy C. Wolf; his children, Joshua (Ronnieann O'Donnell) Behrle of East Norriton, PA, Benjamin Fielding Behrle of Denver, CO.; and stepson Adam Wolf Axler (Hannah Copperman) of Washington, D.C.; and grandson Sterling Rowan Behrle. He is also survived by his siblings, Stephen (Paige Evak) Behrle of Newtown Square, PA, Patricia (James) Gorman of Villanova, PA, Peggy (Bruce) Scott of East Petersburg, PA, and Edward Behrle, Jr. of Media, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Island Grown Initiative, a local food sustainability nonprofit where he volunteered. P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or online at www.igimv.org. Cards of condolence may be sent to Wendy C. Wolf, Box 788, Chilmark, MA 02535.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved