BEHRLEJOHN "JACK" EDWARD
74, of Haverford, PA and Chilmark, MA, died un-expectedly and peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy C. Wolf; his children, Joshua (Ronnieann O'Donnell) Behrle of East Norriton, PA, Benjamin Fielding Behrle of Denver, CO.; and stepson Adam Wolf Axler (Hannah Copperman) of Washington, D.C.; and grandson Sterling Rowan Behrle. He is also survived by his siblings, Stephen (Paige Evak) Behrle of Newtown Square, PA, Patricia (James) Gorman of Villanova, PA, Peggy (Bruce) Scott of East Petersburg, PA, and Edward Behrle, Jr. of Media, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Island Grown Initiative, a local food sustainability nonprofit where he volunteered. P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or online at www.igimv.org
. Cards of condolence may be sent to Wendy C. Wolf, Box 788, Chilmark, MA 02535.