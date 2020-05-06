JOHN EDWARD "JAKE" BENYAKER
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENYAKER
JOHN EDWARD "JAKE"
Of Norristown, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born in Pottsville on October 7, 1940 John was the beloved son to the late David and Marie Benyaker (nee Keip).
In his free time, John loved to go to the casinos in Atlantic City, watch football, and see shows. He enjoyed vacations in Disney World, Wildwood, Hawaii, and North Carolina, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was the devoted husband of 53 years to Roseann (nee Grutza); dedicated father to Jeffery; brother to David (Maxine) and Raymond (Barbara); and friend to many. John was welcomed into heaven by his parents and cherished daughter Melissa Ann.
John's Life Celebration will be private at this time. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church of Norristown, 600 Hamilton St.
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit www.lifecelebration.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved