Of Oreland, Pa., died suddenly on Nov. 24, 2020. He was 77. He was a native of Long Island born to Ann and John Arthur Stamm of Northport. He was an executive for Accommodation Mollen in Philly until retiring in 1998. He spent much of his later years at the Jersey Shore. He is survived by wife of 46 years Helen Daniel Stamm, daughter Marsha (Joshua) Gayl of Lafayette Hill, son Daniel (Shelby Zitelman) Stamm of Philly and brother William (Diane) Stamm of Fla. He was beloved by his grandchildren Ava, James, Julius, Malcolm and Simon. Burial will be held privately Nov. 27. Shiva will be held through Dec. 4 via Zoom. Donations can be made in John's name to Beth Tikvah B'Nai Jeshurun, 1001 Paper Mill Road Erdenheim, Pa. 19038. www.levinefuneral.com