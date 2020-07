BAYLEY92, of Waverly Heights, Gladwyne on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his nephews Wm. E. Burgen, III of Los Angeles, Charles F. Burgen of Quaker-town, PA and niece Dale Burgen of Royersford. Also survived by his grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia c/o The Pediatric Center at giving@email.chop.edu

STUARD FUNERAL, Newtown Sq.

