JOHN F. ENDRES
ENDRES
JOHN F.


Of Havertown, Pa. passed away on August 5, 2020 in the presence of his family. John is the beloved brother of Mary J. (Michael) Walsh, Kathryn (James) Heacock, Joseph (Marie) Endres, Helen B. Endres, Regina (Joseph) Melichiorre, Margaret Mary (William) Lavelle, all of whom predeceased John. He is also survived by his 15 nieces and nephews. John worked at The Philadelphia Naval Yard as an electrician for over 30 years. He also served his country during the Korean Conflict years as a Corporal in the United States Army. John was an active, involved parishoner of St. Denis Parish for over 60 years. He was also active in "The Men of Malvern", a Catholic laymen's group, hav-ing completed more than 50 weekend retreats. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M., both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. The Interment will follow Mass in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mr. Endres' name to The Cardinal Foley Catholic School, 300 east Eagle Rd.,Havertown, Pa. 19083 would be appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Denis Church
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
