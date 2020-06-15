JOHN F. "JACK" JUNOD
JUNOD
JOHN F. "JACK"


Saving his last dance for his devoted late wife, Bernice (nee Lindsay) John F. "Jack", age 85, passed away on June 13, 2020. Beloved father of Jack (Maria), Susan (Pat) McDermott, Bernice (David) Losinno, Nancy (Paul) Szyszko, Patrick (Kathy), Robin (Pete) Cymbalski & the late Robbie. He is survived by his 19 devoted grandchildren & his 6 cherished great-grandchildren. He is the oldest of nine children. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to offer condolences to his family Wed 9AM-11AM at Our Lady of Calvary Church 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Jack's name may be made to The Jim Junod Lodge PO Box 16354 Phila, PA 19154.

To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.tjfluehr.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
