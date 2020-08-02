1/1
JOHN F. LOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL
JOHN F.


Age 81, born in London in 1938, died suddenly on July 17, 2020. A luxury retailer, he founded Bergdorf GoodMAN, Bergdorf's first men's store. He began his career at Saks, was the youngest gift buyer at Abercrombie & Fitch, President of Farnsworth Reid and Garfinkle's, Washington, D.C. He came to Philadelphia and Bonwit Teller in l978, gaining notoriety for windows designed by lighting artist Remo Saraceni, creator of the walking piano in the film BIG. He accessorized models in tropical prints with live parrots and cockatoos, stopped traffic the day he put a race horse in the window. A Gorey-esque figure often photographed in a bear coat with a wolf collar. When a devastating brain surgery ended the career he loved, he devoted himself to community, serving on the QVNA board, and 3rd District Police Advisory Committee. He was known and loved by all as the Mayor of Bainbridge Street. A frequent presence at Freeman's, he turned his appreciation of fine objects into a modest antiques business. In later years, he made art from found objects, painted abstracts wild with color. Indomitable, eccentric, and charming, his laugh was a window flung open. He leaves behind his wife and constant companion of 45 years, author Jax Peters Lowell. A love story worn smooth in the telling. He leaves behind a son, Brian P. Lowell, and is also survived by his brother, Dr. J. Anthony von Fraunhofer. A son, David J. Lowell, died in 2008. Donations in his memory can be made to the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, or to Project HOME. A remembrance will be held at the Fleisher Art Memorial in spring.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved