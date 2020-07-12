McBRIDE





On July 10, 2020, age 86 yrs. Ordained to the Priesthood in 1962. In residence at St. Andrew Church, Newtown. Former assistant pastor of St. Francis of Assisi, Springfield. He was a former teacher at Cardinal O'Hara High School. He was a former assistant pastor of St. Aloysius Church, Pottstown and former assistant pastor at Notre Dame Parish, Swarthmore. Former Pastor of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, Hilltown and former resident of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Glenside. Son of the late John F. Sr. and Edith (nee McCutcheon). Brother of the late Edith McBride, Joseph and William McBride. He is survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Reception of Father McBride 4 P.M. Wed. at St. Andrew Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing until 6:45 P.M. followed by Parish Mass at 7 P.M. An additional Viewing Thurs., 9 to 10:45 A.M. Concelebrated Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Principal Celebrant will be Archbishop Nelson Perez. Internment of Father McBride will be Fri., 11 A.M., at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations to St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



