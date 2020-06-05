WASHINGTON





a member of the Ogontz Fire Company for over 60 years, passed away on Tues., June 2, 2020. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Louise "Mary" (Towner) Washington and his children: Sharon L., John F., Jr., Philip A. (Bonita), and David S. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Lindsay, Philip A., Jr., Paul, and Sara. A Life Celebration visitation will be held on Sun., June 7, 2020 from 2-4 in the afternoon and again from 6-8 in the evening at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery will be held privately on Tues., June 9, 2020 and a memorial service is planned in the future at Trinity Church Oxford, Philadelphia.



