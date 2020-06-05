JOHN F. "JACK" WASHINGTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WASHINGTON
JOHN F. "JACK"


a member of the Ogontz Fire Company for over 60 years, passed away on Tues., June 2, 2020. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Louise "Mary" (Towner) Washington and his children: Sharon L., John F., Jr., Philip A. (Bonita), and David S. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Lindsay, Philip A., Jr., Paul, and Sara. A Life Celebration visitation will be held on Sun., June 7, 2020 from 2-4 in the afternoon and again from 6-8 in the evening at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery will be held privately on Tues., June 9, 2020 and a memorial service is planned in the future at Trinity Church Oxford, Philadelphia.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved