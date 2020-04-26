|
|
MURRAY
JOHN FRANCIS "JACK"
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, of Philadelphia, passed at the age of 88. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean Murray (nee Ward). He will also join his sister, Suzanne Nilsson, among other cherished family and friends.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Jo-Ann Schluckebier (Fran), Colleen McKenna (Dave), and Kathleen Barrett; his grand-children, Mary Beth (Bridget), Megan (Owen), Sean, Matt (Kathleen), Ryan, Maura, Jake, and Grace; his great-grandson, Owen; and a loving extended family.
Born on February 9, 1932, in Philadelphia, Jack was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Preparatory High School Class of 1949 and LaSalle University. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jack spent his career as an account-ant and controller and has been a member of the Lafayette Redeemer community for the past ten years. He will be remembered for his faith, laughter, love of life, and relent-less optimism, even when it came to Philadelphia sports. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
The family is grateful to the dedicated staff at Lafayette Redeemer and Holy Redeemer Hospital for their compassionate and competent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Redeemer Lafayette in memory of John Murray, c/o Holy Redeemer Development Office, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
The family will have a private burial, and a Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be planned as soon as COVID pandemic restrictions allow. Arr.
JOHN J. BRYERS
FUNERAL HOME Inc.
www.bryersfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020